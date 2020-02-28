More snow falls in the N.C. mountains

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second day in a row, snow fell across much of the North Carolina mountains on Friday.
In the Banner Elk/Beech Mountain area of Avery County, it began as flurries and changed into a steady snowfall by early afternoon. In most winters, snowfall two days in a row would not be unusual. This year, it is.
Despite all the white stuff and cold temperatures, roads for the most part remained clear. Highway crews kept salt on the pavement to make the main roads passable.
As the evening wore on, however, snow started to stick to the pavement. Secondary roads were covered quickly.
Authorities are urging all drivers heading to the mountains to be prepared for bad weather and the chance of getting stuck. Extra blankets and food in the car would be a good idea, they said.
A fully charged cell phone is essential, too.
