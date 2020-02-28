Man being sought in Catawba County home invasion

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A “person of interest” being sought in connection with a Catawba County home break-in has been identified but authorities are still looking for him.
Deputies say a woman was at her mailbox Friday morning when a man approached her, demanded money and forced her to go back into her home. The man followed the woman in and ran off after taking a small amount of money, deputies say.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at a home on Deal Road in the Oxford Community.
Authorities were informed that a person matching the description of the robber was spotted at the Lake Lookout Market on Oxfired School Road just minutes after the home invasion. The person was captured on surveillance and identified by deputies as 50-year-old Bryan Keith Howell.
“Howell is known to be a Catawba County resident but is not believed to have an established residence,” deputies said.
Howell is described as being over 6 feet tall. He was last seen carrying a duffel bag and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 828-464-5241.
