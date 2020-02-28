Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill to consolidate how business licenses are issued in South Carolina into one place instead of about 240 cities and counties has unanimously passed the House. The proposal sets up a website where businesses can fill out one application and pay for licenses. The 231 cities and towns and nine counties in South Carolina with the licences can all still set their own rates, Under the current system, a business has to apply for a licence individually in every place that requires one. In the Charleston area alone, a company or contractor might have to go 30 different places in the region. The bill now goes to the Senate.