Juvenile arrested by US Marshals in Charlotte, charged for N.C. murder

Juvenile arrested by US Marshals in Charlotte, charged for N.C. murder
U.S. Marshals arrested a juvenile in Charlotte who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Asheville.
By WBTV Web Staff | February 27, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 11:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals arrested a juvenile in Charlotte who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, authorities charged the juvenile with first-degree murder for the death of Jailyn Dumari Morton.

The Feb. 9 homicide happened in Hillcrest Apartments.

The U.S. Marshals located the juvenile in Charlotte and have transported them back to Buncombe County.

Due to their status as a minor, police say no further information concerning their identity or confinement will be released.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.