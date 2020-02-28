Juvenile arrested by US Marshals in Charlotte, charged for N.C. murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - U.S. Marshals arrested a juvenile in Charlotte who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man in Asheville.
According to the Asheville Police Department, authorities charged the juvenile with first-degree murder for the death of Jailyn Dumari Morton.
The Feb. 9 homicide happened in Hillcrest Apartments.
The U.S. Marshals located the juvenile in Charlotte and have transported them back to Buncombe County.
Due to their status as a minor, police say no further information concerning their identity or confinement will be released.
