‘I’ll freak out when it’s time to freak out’: Charlotte couple speaks about planned trip to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - International concern regarding the coronavirus continued to grow Thursday. There are now confirmed cases of the coronavirus in several countries around the world on six different continents.
Kyle Bailey, a sports talk radio host for WFNZ in Charlotte, said he and his wife Camille plan to travel to Italy in about six weeks. The couple plans to attend a wedding in Pisa.
According to the World Health Organization, Italy now has 400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
“You’re hearing all these scary things about it so it caught our attention, but it wasn’t something we were especially worried about until we booked tickets to Italy and then the very next day we find out they’re quarantining people in Italy so then it became a bit more urgent,” said Kyle Bailey in an interview with WBTV Thursday night.
The Baileys said they plan to travel into London, England and visit a few different countries before making the trek to Italy.
“I was a little nervous once we found out it was in Italy and there were several cases,” said Camille Bailey.
UNC Charlotte announced Thursday afternoon that some spring break study abroad programs had been canceled because of coronavirus concerns. Programs where students would have been traveling to China, South Korea, Japan and northern Italy were all canceled.
The Baileys said they aren’t cancelling their trip yet.
“Even right now it’s not as if you can’t go to Italy, there’s just a little bit of risk that you need to be aware of,” noted Kyle Bailey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has currently issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for Italy. According to the CDC, travelers visiting Italy should practice enhanced precautions. The organization states that under the Level 2 notice, older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel. The notice also states travelers should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often.
The Baileys said they will be more concerned if the travel notice reaches Level 3. A Level 3 notice urges travelers to avoid all nonessential trips to Italy.
“I’ll freak out when it’s time to freak out,” said Kyle Bailey. “I don’t think it’s time to freak out yet.”
