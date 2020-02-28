Gardner-Webb dumps Charleston Southern 83-74

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Nate Johnson had 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 83-74.
Eric Jamison Jr. added 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Christian Turner had 17 points and seven assists for Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7 Big South Conference).
Kareem Reid added 10 points and three blocks.
Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and six rebounds for the Buccaneers.
Ty Jones tied a career high with 23 points. Nate Louis had 12 points.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)