First Alert declared for round 2 of heavy mountain snow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold air and snow continue to slam into the Carolinas hitting the mountains the hardest.
After several inches of snow accumulated in the mountains last night with bitterly cold wind chills, don’t look now, but a brand new Winter Weather Advisory has just been posted for round two of snowfall heading back into the mountains Friday and Friday night.
This time, up to six inches of snow could hit the higher elevations by Saturday morning. While this sounds like great news for skiers, it might be too much of a good thing as driving up the mountain could get to be difficult.
For the rest us, cold air will carry us into the weekend with highs not getting out of the 40s Friday.
Don’t be shocked if you get hit by a shower Friday afternoon, but overall we’re expecting a mainly dry weekend with milder temperatures returning Sunday as highs get back up to around 60.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.