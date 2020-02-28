Dry, chilly air anticipated after wet end to the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly locations have been relatively dry through the first part of today, but spotty showers across the Piedmont and Foothills and snow in the mountains move in during the afternoon and evening hours.
The snow is forecast to pick up early this afternoon and linger through the morning hours on Saturday. Outside of the high country, there will likely be a scattering of late-day showers around the foothills and Piedmont. There will be a chilly breeze again today with afternoon readings not far from 50° in most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
Patchy clouds, brisk and cold overnight with lows in the 30s.
A cold breeze behind tonight’s front, so, despite plenty of sunshine, Saturday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, as afternoon readings rebound to near 60° under mostly sunny skies.
I expect we’ll stay mild Monday with highs in the 60s and just a small chance for a late-day shower before much better rain chances arrive late Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Meteorologists Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
