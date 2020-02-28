Driver ejected from tractor, killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Troopers say one person was ejected from a tractor and killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County Thursday evening.
The incident happened on Pleasant Plain Road about six miles from Kershaw around 7 p.m and involved a Ford SUV and a tractor.
Both vehicles were headed north on Pleasant Plain Road, when the Ford SUV rear-ended the tractor, causing the tractor to overturn.
The driver of a Ford SUV was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. The driver of the tractor was ejected and was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. No names have been released.
The South Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating this crash, and no other information was provided.
