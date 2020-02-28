Concord-Padgett Regional Airport offers tips for trips and Spring Break getaways

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring break is here and vacation is calling. Haven’t made plans yet? That’s ok. The City of Concord says travelers can still take advantage of Allegiant Air flights from Concord at great prices.
Visit Allegiantair.com for full details, restrictions, packages and to book your flight.
To ensure a positive experience as you head towards the warm sunny south, Concord-Padgett Regional team members have several tips to help ensure that you have an excellent customer experience.
-Check with Allegiantair.com for updated flight and schedule information as well as baggage and weight rules. Use the following address when coming to the airport for your flight: 7435 Zephyr Pl. NW Concord, NC 28027. When arriving, follow the large blue directional signs to the commercial terminal building.
-Arrive 2 hours before your departure time.
-Parking will be in high demand and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Passengers can be picked up and dropped off along the terminal’s curbside, however, vehicles cannot be left unattended. Curbside parking is not allowed and unattended vehicles will be towed.
-If the parking deck fills up, the airport is prepared to open an overflow lot. Extra staff and portable signs will assist and direct vehicles to the overflow lot location and shuttle service will be provided during operational flight times. Please allow an additional 30 to 40 minutes for parking and shuttle time, if parking in the overflow lot.
-Allegiant Ticket counter closes 45 minutes before departure time. You will not be able to check your bags or get a boarding pass from the counter after that time.
-TSA 3-1-1 liquids rule. Check out https://www.tsa.gov/videos/travel-tips-3-1-1- liquids-rule for full details. Food, snacks, and drinks will be available from the “Eat Here and Fly” concessionaire in the passenger gate area beyond the security checkpoint.
As a reminder, beginning October 1, 2020, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the United States. Visit https://www.tsa.gov/real-id for more information.
If you have further questions concerning your visit to Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, please contact (704)920-5903.
