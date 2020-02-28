CMS prepares for potential spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As school districts across the nation brace for the possible spread of coronavirus, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools say they are preparing students, staff and families for the worst case-scenario.
“In situations like these we come to a deeper understanding of how closely connected we are,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said in a letter to families and staff.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina. “However, we are aware that this could change quickly,” the letter from Winston read.
Winston says CMS is reinforcing cleaning standards at schools and in office buildings as they continue educating students and staff about the steps to prevent respiratory illnesses.
CMS says the district works closely with their partners at the Mecklenburg County Health Department, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The safety and care of our school family is my top priority as superintendent,” Winston said Friday.
Other districts in the Carolinas have also put preparations in place after President Donald Trump said schools should be ready for the virus reaching schools.
“Yeah, I think schools should be preparing and you know get ready just in case. The words are- just in case- we don’t think we are going to be there. We don’t think we’re going to be anywhere close,” Trump said in a Wednesday evening briefing.
North Carolina’s State Superintendent Mark Johnson, who was in Charlotte Thursday, says he has been in close contact with the Department of Health and Human Services regarding the coronavirus. Johnson says parents should remain calm.
“First and foremost, we have to remember it’s not here yet. We don’t want anyone to panic,” Johnson said.
Johnson recommended students, parents and school staff prepare for coronavirus much like they would for influenza.
“Pay attention to the simple things you should do every day. Wash your hands every chance you get, make sure classrooms have hand sanitizer, have Lysol wipes so you can wipe down toys that might be in classrooms,” Johnson said. “Heaven forbid if the coronavirus were to come here these measures are in place to hopefully stop that.”
Pediatrician Carlos Paxtor with Piedmont Medical Center said the public should not panic, but they should expect to be exposed to the virus. He says taking the same precautions one would to protect themselves from the flu should help slow the spread.
“The major thing is {hand hygiene}, but the problem is that when you tell people that they say ‘well, we already do that’,” Paxtor said. “Unfortunately, nobody does it. … Some of us actually don’t do it the way we are supposed to. But the reality is, the more we do it, the better.”
Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad and preparing online lessons as they gear up for the possibility that the coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities.
UNC Charlotte canceled spring break study abroad programs to China, South Korea, Japan and Northern Italy due to coronavirus concerns.
University officials made the announcement Thursday and said affected students and faculty have been contacted by the Office of Education Abroad.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Sciences made the following recommendations to Students and Schools to monitor for the coronavirus:
Watching for Illness at School or the Child Care Center
• All incoming flights to the U.S. from China are being routed to designated airports for entry health screening.
• U.S. citizens returning to the U.S. who were in Hubei Province in the previous 14 days are subject to mandatory quarantine at designated quarantine centers for up to 14 days after arrival in the U.S.
• Returning U.S. citizens who were in any other part of mainland China (not Hong Kong or Macau) in the previous 14 days will undergo an entry health screening and be subject to monitored self-quarantine in their homes for up to 14 days with monitoring by state and local health departments.
• With few exceptions, foreign nationals who were in any part of mainland China (not Hong Kong or Macau) in the previous 14 days are not permitted entry into the U.S.
• If a staff member develops fever or other respiratory symptoms while at school or child care within 14 days of returning from another affected area other than China, the staff member should be sent home and told to call their health care provider to report their illness and recent travel. The principal, nurse, or director should also report the illness to the regional DHEC office.
• If a student/child develops fever or other respiratory symptoms while at school or child care within 14 days of returning from another affected area other than China, the student should be placed in a separate room with supervision while the child’s parent or guardian is immediately contacted. Whoever is providing supervision should wear a mask and practice appropriate hand hygiene. If a school nurse is available, the nurse should see the student right away, using precautions recommended by the CDC. The parent or guardian should be encouraged to separate the child from others at home and to contact their child’s healthcare provider to report their illness and recent travel. The principal, nurse, or director should also report the illness to the regional DHEC office.
• If a student or staff member who traveled within the prior 14 days develops fever or other respiratory symptoms while at school or child care, and the school or child care provider cannot identify whether the person traveled to an affected area, the above steps should be followed.
• Surfaces and objects within the classroom and isolation room should be cleaned and disinfected as soon as possible and upon the student’s or staff member’s exit to prevent transmission. DHEC can provide additional guidance about cleaning and/or reopening the room if necessary.
