Buttigieg rallies voters in Rock Hill two days before SC primary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crowd of 900 showed up at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Thursday night to see Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg host a town hall event with the South Carolina primary only two days away.
Buttigieg kicked off the event by addressing new concerns of the spreading novel coronavirus. He highlighted that a serious, science-based approach, free of politics, would be needed to properly tackle the virus.
In an interview with WBTV Buttigieg said that his recent aggressive strategy in differentiating himself from Senator Bernie Sanders is meant to draw in more moderate voters.
“I respect Senator Sanders ideals but we have a very different approach about how to get things done,” Buttigieg said.
“I believe that we need to be calling people into the tent not pushing anyone away.”
Buttigieg has struggled attracting African-American voters in the primary states so far and polling in South Carolina hasn’t shown any significant gains in that category. Buttigieg told WBTV he’s put out a comprehensive plan for Black America but doesn’t want to take any votes from the African-American community for granted.
“I know how hard earned that vote is and how much is at stake,” Buttigieg said.
“I recognize that that I don’t have the lived experience who many do but I’ve surrounded myself with those who do and they’ve shaped our policies in this campaign as they will in this administration.”
