Avery County Schools closed Friday due to expected snow in N.C. mountains

(WBTV) - One local school district has announced a closing as the North Carolina mountains are expected to see snowfall on Friday.
The Avery County School System has announced that they will be closed with an optional teacher workday on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the North Carolina mountains, including Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties in the WBTV viewing area.
WBTV meteorologists say a dusting to three inches of snow is possible, which may cause dangerous driving. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 12 p.m. Friday to 12 p.m. Saturday.
No other school districts have announced plans for Friday.
