Winter pattern setting in along the N.C. high country as March looms

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Bitter cold temperatures poured into the North Carolina mountains overnight, bringing snow and high winds with it.
Whiteout conditions were reported at daybreak across Avery County as winds gusted to 50 mph and higher. By mid-day, those winds had subsided and snowfall ended, but temperatures stayed in the teens. Many people said it was the coldest daytime temperatures this winter that they experienced.
“Supposed to have been this way in January,” said Jack Anderson.
He said the pattern of warm days alternating with cold days has led to a strange winter this year. The pattern for the next few days, at least, is for the cold weather and snow to stick around. Temperatures on Beech Mountain are not expected to break the freezing mark until at least Sunday. As a result, a busy tourist weekend is expected.
Beech Mountain Police Chief Jim Barnett is advising drivers to come prepared with an emergency kit in their vehicles and have the right vehicle for the weather.
On Friday, with more snow expected, “We do expect everybody to have four wheel drive and or chains,” said the Chief.
As cold as it will be over the next few days, another warmup is expected next week.
