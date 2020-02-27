UNC Charlotte cancels some spring break study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC Charlotte has canceled spring break study abroad programs to China, South Korea, Japan and Northern Italy due to coronavirus concerns.
School officials say affected students and faculty have been contacted by the Office of Education Abroad.
There have been no decisions on any other programs beyond those occurring during spring break. School officials say the Office of International Programs will work with students and faculty to minimize the impact of these cancellations on students’ programs of study.
University officials continue to monitor the evolving situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19).
There have been additional cases confirmed in the United States and other countries in Asia and Europe, but there are still no confirmed cases in North Carolina or any cases affecting the UNC Charlotte campus.
However, school officials sat they continues to monitor the situation and is prepared to act quickly as needed to protect the health of the campus community.
UNC Charlotte is reportedly in regular communication with students and faculty currently studying abroad in areas identified as affected by the virus and will continue to be until this situation is resolved.
There are no reports of any UNC Charlotte students or faculty studying abroad being ill.
