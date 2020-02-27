SC St. seeks revenge on NC Central

LEADING THE CHARGE: South Carolina State's Damani Applewhite has averaged 13.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while Rayshawn Neal has put up 9.2 points. For the Eagles, Jibri Blount has averaged 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals while C.J. Keyser has put up 9.9 points.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 14 over his last five games. He's also converted 71.2 percent of his foul shots this season.