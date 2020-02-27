Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust partners with Boy Scouts to plant trees on conserved property in Cabarrus

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rivers Land Trust’s Leopold Society hosted a tree planting for the boy scouts of Troop 442, based out of Salisbury, on Saturday, February 22nd.
Twenty scouts, accompanied by scoutmasters and chaperones, gathered at a conserved property near Coddle Creek Reservoir in northern Cabarrus County to plant 100 crabapple trees.
The scouts kicked off the morning with a lesson on the purpose of a land trust and why conservation is important in rapidly developing areas. The remainder of the morning was spent digging holes, sprinkling fertilizer, and planting the crabapple seedlings. Planting crabapple trees enhances wildlife habitat by providing a steady source of nutrients, as well as pollen for pollinators.
The property where the trees were planted is a Three Rivers Land Trust conserved property, and protects surface water quality as well as ecological diversity and wildlife habitat. Located prominently on Coddle Creek Reservoir, the property possesses 2,550 feet of stream frontage. In the past year and a half, Three Rivers Land Trust has conserved over 130 acres of land that adjoin Coddle Creek Reservoir, a primary drinking water source for Cabarrus County residents.
The Land Trust’s Leopold Society is designed to enlighten youth participants from grades 6 to 12 on the natural world and conservation issues. Participants learn conservation techniques, outdoor skills, and hands-on natural resource stewardship and service. They engage in outdoor recreation and skill-building activities.
The long-term goal of the program is to instill a lifelong love of nature in youth participants that will translate into positive action as adults. To learn more about the Leopold Society, contact Steely Russell at 704-647-0302 or steely@threeriverslandtrust.org.
