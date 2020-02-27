Reward offered for info on person responsible for ‘highly dangerous’ vandalism at Hickory PD

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - N.C. Governor Roy Cooper declared Wednesday that the state is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for damaging cars at the Hickory Police Department.
On February 14, police found that multiple patrol vehicles and several civilian vehicles had sustained damage due to nails in tires. Officer then found over 50 black 1/2″ metal tacks in the employee and public parking areas at the police department.
“This crime is considered highly dangerous to general public safety and the safety of our officers. Incidents of vandalism to tires could cause potential vehicle crashes due to tire failure or, more importantly, the inability of emergency personnel to reach citizens in need due to inoperability of vehicles,” the department posted on their Facebook page.
Anyone who visited the department on Feb. 13 or 14 is encouraged to check their vehicle’s tires for damage. Those affected who need a police report can get one free of charge at police headquarters.
Investigators say they are reviewing video footage in hopes of identifying the suspect or their vehicle, but no photos or video have yet been released.
Anyone with information about the incident or the person or persons responsible is urged to call Hickory Police at 828-328-5551, Investigator Tammy Johnson at 528-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.
