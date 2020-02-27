Retired veteran reported missing after leaving assisted living facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WAFB) - A family is desperate to find James Gunnels, 89, of Jennings, after he was reported missing on Feb. 13.
According to a Facebook post from the family, Gunnels left his assisted living facility in Alexandria to go to Walmart. He was captured on surveillance camera leaving the facility between 7:30 and 8 a.m. driving away.
Three hours later, at 11:16 a.m., the family says license plate readers picked up his truck in the Lafayette area.
“The license plate readers pick up his license plate on camera eight times, the last of which being a hit at 11:16 am at the intersection of Ridge and Langeaux. The driver of the truck can not be seen from the image,” family members said.
Less than 24 hours later, Gunnels’ truck was found abandoned in Morse, La. off of Legros Road.
“He had no phone or credit cards (only some cash), family members said, and his vehicle is not equipped with GPS," family members say.
Anyone who may have seen James Gunnels or knows anything on his whereabouts is asked to contact his family through Facebook.
“We just want to find out what happened to my grandfather so that we can have closure for our family, especially my grandmother who has not known a life without him in almost 50 years. We would love to believe that he is still ok and out there somewhere, but the reality is he is diabetic and did not leave with his insulin, so we understand that if/when we find him, it will likely be to lay him to rest," the post reads.
