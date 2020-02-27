Reality check: It’s still winter!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert remains this morning for the mountains, where most schools are closed due to snow and blustery conditions. The snow should taper down by early afternoon, but wind gusts to near 50 mph will be slower to back down and temperatures will hold in the 20s all day long.
Outside of the high country, we’ll enjoy a sunny day, but there will be a gusty breeze - up to 25 mph – and much colder afternoon readings that won’t get back to 50° in most WBTV-area neighborhoods.
Clear, brisk and cold tonight, overnight lows will fall back into the 20s.
Sunshine early Friday will give way to more clouds Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Another wave of snow is likely late Friday into Saturday morning for the mountains, with a slight chance for a shower in the foothills and Piedmont.
Avery County Schools were closed Thursday, while Watauga and Alleghany County Schools were on a two-hour delay.
A cold breeze will filter in behind Friday night’s front, so, despite plenty of sunshine, Saturday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s. Sunday looks to be the better day of the weekend, as afternoon readings rebound to near 60° under mostly sunny skies.
I expect we’ll stay dry and mild Monday with highs in the 60s before our next round of rain arrives late Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
