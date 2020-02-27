Product debuts with test that detects signs of cancer in dogs

“Test a dog and within two minutes you find out whether or not there is cancer in their system,” Messier said. “Basically you swab the nose, and you put it into literally two pads. You put some saline on there. and within two minutes you either get two green, which is clear. One red, one green, which is there may be some issues going on, you might want to get tested. Or 100 percent it’s cancer, no false positives, no false negatives. If you get two reds, it’s cancer.”