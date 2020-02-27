Our latest cold air blast now underway

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday, Feb. 26 @6pm
By Eric Thomas | February 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 7:14 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain will change over to snow overnight across the mountains dropping an inch or so in many areas especially the higher elevations.

And that’s not the end of it. Another round of snow Friday night could add another two or three inches of accumulation of natural snow to tee up another great weekend of North Carolina skiing.

For the rest of us, it’s all about the cold air slamming back into the region.

After high temperatures coasted into the mid 60s on Wednesday, get ready for a reality check Thursday morning as daybreak temperatures will bottom out just above freezing. Highs will struggle to get above the 40s all the way through Saturday.

If the colder weather isn’t your cup of tea, perhaps a dry weekend will please you. Few, if any, showers are expected to return our way until at least Tuesday of next week!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.