North and South Carolina school districts prepare for spread of coronavirus

• If a student/child develops fever or other respiratory symptoms while at school or child care within 14 days of returning from another affected area other than China, the student should be placed in a separate room with supervision while the child’s parent or guardian is immediately contacted. Whoever is providing supervision should wear a mask and practice appropriate hand hygiene. If a school nurse is available, the nurse should see the student right away, using precautions recommended by the CDC. The parent or guardian should be encouraged to separate the child from others at home and to contact their child’s healthcare provider to report their illness and recent travel. The principal, nurse, or director should also report the illness to the regional DHEC office.