N.C. brewing company donates nearly $4K in honor of Carolina Hurricanes emergency goalie

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina brewing company will be donating nearly $4,000 to the National Kidney Foundation in honor of the 42-year-old kidney transplant survivor who gained national fame after serving as the emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes during an NHL game.
At Tuesday night’s Carolina Hurricanes games against the Dallas Stars, R&D Brewing committed to donating a portion of every Storm Brew, the official beer of the Carolina Hurricanes, sold to a kidney foundation in honor of David Ayres.
R&D Brewing sold 3,695 Storm Brews at Tuesday night’s game and says the company will be making a donation of $3,695 to the National Kidney Foundation.
Ayres is the 42-year-old zamboni driver and emergency goalie who is credited with the Hurricanes’ win over the Toronto Maple Leafs this past weekend. Ayres underwent a successful kidney transplant in 2004.
“His heroic performance as an emergency goaltender in the recent victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs is only the latest chapter in the historic story of Ayres’ life. In addition to his kidney transplant, he is an inspiration to athletes everywhere that never gave up on their dream. At 42 years old, the zamboni driver and emergency goalie became the oldest goaltender ever to win his NHL debut,” a press release read.
“Hockey is truly a great sport with a long history of incredible stories,” said John Glover, CEO of R&D Brewing. “David’s story is unique in that it transcends the sport and we are proud to honor his achievement with this donation. Hopefully, it can serve as an inspiration to those facing health issues or those simply chasing their childhood dream of playing in the big leagues, and that’s something I think we can all raise a glass to.”
Ayres’s inspiring tale even led to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announcing Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 as “David Ayres Day” in the city.
