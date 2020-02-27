NASA and other companies are proving the CIAA tournament is more than just basketball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What did you want to be when you were growing up? It’s something high schoolers are starting to think about.
With the CIAA in town, students are thinking more about his or her professional path.
Walking through a career fair can be overwhelming, especially for high schoolers. It’s a time when many are struggling to figure out what university they’ll go to, or deciding if heading to the army is the better choice.
There’s also the real possibility these students could jump right into full-time careers after high school. Either way, it’s always good to at least know your options.
“One of those students could be the first human being to land on Mars,” said Clayton Turner, one of the directors for NASA’s Research Center.
NASA is one of the companies that have had a tight relationship with the CIAA, at least for the last 10 years or so.
“These are the possibilities that are out there for them, so when they’re ready to make their choices, they can make those choices,” Clayton continued.
As you can imagine, Clayton’s conversations are about astronauts and aerospace.
“They’ll ask, ‘Have you ever flown in a spaceship?’ They’ll ask can they fly in a spaceship and if there are aliens on other planets and those kinds of things,” said Clayton.
When it comes to jobs and opportunities, it’s not all about rocket science with NASA.
“We need people to do accounting, we need lawyers, we need procurement specialists, we need a large number of folks with a wide skillset,” Clayton confirmed.
Turner says there are plans for NASA to send the first woman and the next man to the moon by 2024. Who knows? Maybe those two people a part of the thousands of students Turner gets to chat with this week during the career fair.
“It’s a really big galaxy and an even larger universe so there’s a lot of unknown so what I want to do is spark their curiosity,” said Clayton.
“The way we’re going to take on some of these really significant challenges, to go to the moon and to learn to live and work on the moon and go onto Mars, we’re going to need these young people,” said Clayton.
NASA and the other companies who are in town for the tournament will also have booths inside the Spectrum Center as games are going on to keep those career conversations going with students.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.