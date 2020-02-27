Molly’s Kids: 15-year-old Adam Kincaid could use some good news

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Good, Bad and Always Real, right?
An update tonight on 15-year-old Adam Kincaid. Unfortunately, the update is not excellent news.
You might remember that back in October Adam and his family started on a journey to Boston so Adam could participate in a clinical trial said to be promising for his type of cancer – he lives with NUT Carcinoma. Very uncommon.
“Things were going great in the trial,” his mom Kim said. “Meds were tolerable, his hair grew back from the loss during chemo, and Adam was feeling really good. Initial follow up scans in December showed stable disease with no new growth. We were over the moon thinking this was going to be his ticket to fight this long battle ahead.”
But, as cancer journeys sometimes do, things changed.
Adam began to have pain in his shoulder and thigh while on a family vacation at the end of January.
“We hoped and prayed it was just muscular and he wasn’t experiencing new tumor growth,” Kim said. “Then two weeks ago we had another set of follow up scans. This time, they showed definite new growth.”
Devastating news. Similar to when Adam first started chemo; going great in the beginning and the cancer found a way to mutate and grow.
“Beating this has proven itself to be difficult,” Kim said. “As parents we are heartbroken. We really thought the clinical trial in Boston was the answer.”
There are some options.
“None are proven to beat NUT Carcinoma,” Kim said. “Every day we are praying for a miracle. We know we are in a race against time in hopes to find an answer to this dreaded disease. This cancer seems so unfair. When looking at Adam you see a teen just living a normal life, but on the inside his poor body in being attacked because of some genetic little piece inside of him that just isn’t right.”
In every note Kim writes, she’s positive. She ended this most recent email – despite the heavy news – in the same fashion.
"The community held a successful Polar Plunge event for Adam,” she said. “The support was amazing! With over 500 people there we were able to raise a significant amount of money to help with his medical expenses. We are grateful."
You can find more on Adam on his Facebook page, Strong Like AK. Picture below as well, and links to his past #MollysKids posts if you keep reading.
PLEASE keep us updated, Kim. You’re definitely right about one thing for sure – you do have lots of support.
-Molly
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
