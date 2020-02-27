Man dies in fire at Rock Hill home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man died in a fire at home in Rock Hill on Tuesday.
The York County Coroner’s Office responded to the home on South Fork Road in Rock Hill to investigate a death at the home. Multiple fire departments also responded to the scene.
A victim in the fire was found dead. There were no other occupants in the home.
The victim was identified as 64-year-old John Percival.
There’s no word on the cause of the fire, as the York County Sheriff’s Office continues the investigation.
