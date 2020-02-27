Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

Former women's volleyball coaches say they were punished for raising concerns about unequal treatment of female athletes and coaches at two South Carolina universities. The allegations are outlined in federal lawsuits filed this month. In one case, the former head coach at Charleston Southern University says she was pregnant and had a 1-year-old child. She says she was told it was hard to coach at that level while raising small children and that she should consider coaching high school instead. At the University of South Carolina-Upstate, the former head coach says she was sexually harassed by a school official and then fired in an effort to silence her.