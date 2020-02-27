Landmark Charlotte bowling alley robbed at gunpoint

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular Charlotte bowling alley was robbed at gunpoint around closing time early Thursday morning.
The robbery happened just before 1 a.m. at 10 Park Lanes on Montford Drive near Abbey Drive, in Charlotte’s Montford area. Police say someone took items from the business at gunpoint, but the items taken were not disclosed.
The person responsible faces robbery and kidnapping charges, according to the police report.
Park Lanes has been operating in the community for more than fifty years.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
