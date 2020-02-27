Human Resources looking into CMS survey that asked students about sexual orientation, gender identity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say the Human Resources department is looking into an anonymous survey that asked students as young as 6th grade about their sexual orientation and gender identity.
CMS officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Human Resources is “actively involved” in looking into the survey.
CMS stressed last week that an individual student’s participation was not required.
Some parents were uneasy about the three questions asked of students. The first question asks “how do you describe your gender identity?” with choices of male, female, non-binary or gender fluid.
The next question asks “do you identify as a transgender?” and the last question asks “which best describes your sexual orientation?" with choices of straight, gay or lesbian, bisexual, pansexual, asexual, “questioning my sexual orientation” or other.
When asked about the survey last week, CMS responded with the following statement:
“This is the first year questions were added regarding student sexual identity. As much as the information collected is anonymous, the district is evaluating including those questions in the future. No student, teacher or classroom-level results are shared. Results are shared by grade-level for all students (no disaggregation). Only school-wide results are disaggregated by gender and race. Our team works diligently to maintain the privacy and anonymity of every respondent.”
School officials say the survey is voluntary and student identities will not be revealed. The surveys started earlier in Feb.
