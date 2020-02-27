Homeland Security visits Meck County Board of Elections ahead of N.C. primary vote

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ahead of North Carolina’s primary vote on March 3, the Department of Homeland Security scheduled a visit to the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.
Acting Secretary Chad Wolf visited the facility on Thursday to discuss election security and get a tour of newly purchased election equipment which will be used for the first time during the March primary. The machines were first used during early voting, which ends February 29.
Voting and election security is a top priority for many voters in Mecklenburg County. Many don’t have confidence that elections in 2020 won’t be at least somewhat influenced.
“I don’t put it past anybody to cheat on an election,” said Gretchen Jax who cast her ballot early in uptown Charlotte.
It’s a disappointing viewpoint that many voters think is reality. Even if their vote is counted properly, they have concerns about other influences they could accidentally be receptive to.
“It’s on my mind with the foreign interference and more so on social media and what you see there,” said Eric Davis.
The most important thing for these voters though, is for people to actually get out there and vote.
“I have my doubt but however I feel like I’m doing my part. That’s what I can control,” said voter Blakely Milam.
Voters were happily surprised to hear about Homeland Security’s visit to Mecklenburg County and said that makes them feel more secure going into November.
“It makes voters feel more comfortable. It’s all about perception,” said Milam. “It’s a good thing they’re coming out and making us feel like they’re more secure, especially with everything that’s been going on.”
