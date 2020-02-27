Graham returns, Hornets topple Knicks 107-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 26 points, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the New York Knicks their fifth straight loss 107-101.
The slumping Devonte Graham returned from a team-mandated night off and scored 21 points.
P.J. Washington and Bismack Biyombo each scored 12 points for the Hornets, who snapped a two-game losing skid.
Julius Randle finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Knicks.
