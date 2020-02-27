Gaston County deputy facing computer fraud charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gaston County sheriff’s deputy is facing multiple charges related to a computer fraud case, according to Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger said.
Joseph Quinn was charged Wednesday night with computer trespass, misdemeanor fraud - computer access, and misdemeanor fraud - computer damaging.
Cloninger says the charges stem from time Quinn spent at another law enforcement agency, and not from any activity at the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office.
Quinn has apparently only been with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office for between three and four weeks.
