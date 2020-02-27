Dream On 3: The beginning of a dream at Marvin Ridge High School

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - This story is a little different from other Dream On 3 reports. It’s not being told after a dream is over - we’re showing you how it begins.
We’re going into Union County, to Marvin Ridge High School. All of its student body is there, but unsure as to why. Local charity Dream On 3 co-founder Elizabeth Lindsey comes out to start the explanation.
“Marvin Ridge has been selected to make a dream come true for one of your very own classmates,” she said. “Not going to tell you who just yet, you’ll find out in the next few minutes.”
Then Assistant Principal Nancy Claudio introduced the student body to what’s known as the Junior Dream Team.
“When opportunities like this arise, you can’t get it done by just one person,” she said. “So I reached out to your teachers and faculty and staff and asked them to give me a list of names of students who are all about giving to others.”
From there each student on the Junior Dream Team was recognized. One, Harrison Paul, took the mic to talk, sounding wise beyond his years.
“It is my honor to be able to introduce Dream Team recipient. His name is Collin Burk,” he said. “He is a freshman at our school and every day tries to implement into the student body and it is our job to be able to rally behind him to make him feel welcome as possible. Collin.. please raise your hand and stand up.”
Collin Burk lives with autism and anxiety. His fellow students chose this 16-year-old to be the dream recipient. His sports dream is to go to an Los Angeles Angels Major League Baseball game. As this Junior Dream Team tries to make that happen to give Collin a memory to last a lifetime, it’s also passing the lesson of giving back on, to the thousand plus kids in this gym.
The dream is set to take place before the end of the school years. We of course, will follow it up as it progresses this year, to let you know.
