Deputies offer to test meth for coronavirus: ‘Better safe than sorry’
February 27, 2020 at 1:02 PM EST - Updated February 27 at 1:02 PM

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - A sheriff’s department in Arkansas issued a clever warning about a possible meth contamination.

The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture to their Facebook page warning people that meth could be contaminated with the coronavirus.

The post reads that the sheriff’s department will test the meth for free, “Please contact any officer and they’ll test your meth in the privacy of your home."

Better safe than sorry....

Posted by St. Francis County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

It’s not clear if the department has gotten any takers on the office’s offer.

