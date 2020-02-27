Three killed in crash on I-40 in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were killed in a crash in Iredell County Thursday morning, according to Highway Patrol.
The wreck happened around 3:45 a.m. on Interstate 40 westbound near mile marker 157, closing the area down.
The crash involved a box truck and what appears to be another truck carrying construction equipment.
Drivers are being detoured to U.S. 64. Officials expect to reopen the road by 10 a.m.
No names have been released. Details surrounding what caused the crash were not provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.