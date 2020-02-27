CMPD officers de-escalate situation involving man armed with shotgun, pistols

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were able to successfully de-escalate a situation involving a man armed with a shotgun and pistols.
On Feb. 23, at around 7:20 p.m., a CMPD officer was on his way to work in a marked patrol car when another vehicle made an erratic movement in front of him. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. The officer did not pursue the suspect but notified additional patrol units of the situation.
An officer ultimately saw the vehicle on Monroe Road and conducted a traffic stop.
As officers began to approach the vehicle, they say they saw the driver was in possession of a shotgun. Officers were able to initiate a dialogue with the armed suspect in attempts to de-escalate the situation.
Through this dialogue, officers say they were able to persuade the suspect to surrender his weapons, and he was peacefully taken into custody.
The suspect was ultimately found to be in possession of a shotgun, two pistols, more than 100 rounds of ammunition and narcotics.
John Cook, 57, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon, fail to heed emergency lights and/or siren, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in a jail and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“Officers relied heavily on their training and teamwork to de-escalate this potentially violent encounter,” a CMPD press release stated.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
