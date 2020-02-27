Brutal allergy season on the way for many Americans, experts say

(WNCN) — As if allergy season isn’t brutal enough, weather experts say this season could be a very bad one for many Americans.
According to AccuWeather, allergy sufferers in the eastern United States should brace for a long and severe season this spring as predicted above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures mean much of the region will be ripe for tree, weed and grass pollen production.
Above-average pollen levels are in store for a huge portion of the country, an area that has a population of 193 million people and stretches all the way from Texas to Michigan on the east.
More than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. Even if individuals don’t suffer, there are ripple effects from family members, including millions of children, who struggle with symptoms.
“Grass pollen sufferers will face a long and severe season into summer,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.
AccuWeather says the ideal growing conditions mean the season is likely to get underway even earlier than usual. The same is true for tree pollen from the mid-Atlantic down to the Gulf and the southern Plains.
“With above-normal rainfall and near-average temperatures for much of spring, we will have plenty of tree growth in the Southeast and even pushing into the southern Plains and mid-Atlantic,” Reppert said.
“This will bring a severe tree pollen season to much of the East and the Gulf coastline,” he said.
The forecast in these areas will also spell trouble for those affected by weed pollen, as well-above-average levels could persist straight into the fall.
