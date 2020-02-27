Bradenton Girl Scout troops say girls are receiving counterfeit cash for cookies

“All of the girls who are out there have set goals. There are things they want to do for fun, there are things they want to do for an additional Girl Scout experience," explained Kelly McGraw, director of member experience. "All of these counterfeit bills are deducting from them reaching their goals. On the flip side, they’re learning about counterfeit bills, but then of course, someone has to explain to them why someone would like to rip off a little girl’s cookie business.”