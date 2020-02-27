Aunt charged for accidentally shooting 10-year-old while taking selfies in Texas, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (WBTV) - A 19-year-old has been charged after accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew while she was taking selfies with a gun in Houston, authorities said.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to reports that a 10-year-old boy had been shot Tuesday. The child was taken from the scene to the hospital by ambulance.
The sheriff says the aunt, identified as 19-year-old Caitlyn Smith, was in the apartment with the child.
Authorities told CNN that Smith started posing and taking pictures with a gun, thinking it was unloaded. That’s when the gun went off, hitting the boy in the stomach.
Sheriff Gonzalez said the child was initially in critical condition, but underwent surgery and his conditioned improved to serious as he is expected to make a full recovery.
Smith has been arrested and charged with Injury to a child-serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
“Great work by our Child Abuse Unit and we appreciate the assist by Constable Mark Herman’s Office (Pct 4),” Sheriff Gonzalez said on social media.
