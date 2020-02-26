WATCH LIVE: Candidates square off in Democratic presidential debate showdown in Charleston

Elizabeth Warren is going straight at fellow progressive Sanders as the debate began. Warren said Tuesday that she would be a better president than Sanders because she’ll be able to get more progressive policies passed. She said she’s “dug in” when it comes to fighting big banks and actually explaining how she’d enact universal health care. Warren and Sanders share many of the same policy goals. But Sanders has performed far better in the early presidential nominating contests. Warren’s comments mark some of the sharpest contrasts she’s drawn with him so far.