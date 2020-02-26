Scattered rain, mountain snow showers and gusty winds impact your Wednesday evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a mild and foggy start to the day, temperatures continue to inch into the 60s. But savor the warmth now, it won't return for a few days as cooler air rushes in behind an incoming cold front.
Mostly cloudy skies will give way to a few scattered showers late this afternoon and into the early evening hours as a strong cold front pushes through the Carolinas. Strong breezes will also accompany this frontal passage as wind gusts could exceed 20 mph across the Piedmont with gusts near 50 mph in the higher elevations through this evening.
Another First Alert has also been declared - this one for tonight into Thursday morning for the mountains. Cold air rushing in behind the front will cause any lingering rain in the High Country to change to snow late this afternoon. Snow showers will continue tonight before tapering off Thursday morning.
Anticipate 1 to 3 inches of accumulation in the population centers of Ashe, Watagua and Avery counties with up to 6 inches above 5000 feet. Another wave of snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning for this area, but locations south and east of the mountains should remain dry.
Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s across the higher elevations while temperatures are expected to drop into the mid 30s across the Piedmont. Thursday will be sunny, but cool as highs will struggle to hit the 50° in Charlotte.
Expect mainly dry conditions and cooler than average temperatures for the remainder of the workweek and into the weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.