Salisbury-Rowan NAACP urges Board of Elections to adopt Sunday voting

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - In a letter to the Rowan County Board of Elections, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP President Gemale Black urged the board to expand early voting to include Sunday hours.
The letter says: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has fought for 111 years to ensure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. This includes but is not limited to the regressive tactics of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
As we have witnessed in the state of North Carolina, voter suppression is on the rise as opponents of the Voting Rights Act are fighting to propose voter id laws, closing poll places, gerrymandering districts and reducing the opportunities to vote as frequently as possible.
While we view the harsh history of citizens being denied the basic right to vote, let us find ourselves on the right side of history as we expand the opportunities for citizens to exercise their right to vote. We the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP request that the Board of Elections exercise their moral compass and expand our right to Sunday Voting.
The Board of Elections is expected to discuss adding a one-stop early voting site on Sunday ahead of the general election in November.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved