Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Orbison to Battalion Chief, and the selection of James “Jay” Adams also as Battalion Chief.
Battalion Chief Cory Orbison has over 30 years of fire service experience and joined Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) in 2003. Prior to joining SFD, Orbison began his career volunteering with South Salisbury Fire Department in 1988, where he served at all levels and ranks including Fire Chief. Battalion Chief Orbison is a graduate of South Rowan High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an associate degree in fire protection technology. He has also completed many North Carolina certifications. Orbison resides in Salisbury with his wife, Michelle, and they have two children, Hannah and Caleb, and two grandchildren. Battalion Chief Orbison will be assigned to “A” shift as the shift commander.
Battalion Chief Jay Adams was selected by Fire Chief Parnell to fill the shift commander position on “B” shift. Battalion Chief Adams is a graduate of North Rowan High School and Columbia Southern University, earning a bachelor’s degree in fire science, and possesses numerous North Carolina certifications. Battalion Chief Adams, originally from Spencer, returns to Salisbury after a 25-year career with the Charlotte Fire Department, most recently serving as a captain. Adams has also previously served with Concord Fire, Newell Fire and began his career locally with the Ellis Cross Roads Fire Department. Adams’ mother is still a resident of Spencer and he is looking forward to relocating back to the Salisbury area soon from Charlotte.
