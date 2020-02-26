Salisbury Fire Department announces promotions

Battalion Chief Cory Orbison has over 30 years of fire service experience and joined Salisbury Fire Department (SFD) in 2003. Prior to joining SFD, Orbison began his career volunteering with South Salisbury Fire Department in 1988, where he served at all levels and ranks including Fire Chief. Battalion Chief Orbison is a graduate of South Rowan High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with an associate degree in fire protection technology. He has also completed many North Carolina certifications. Orbison resides in Salisbury with his wife, Michelle, and they have two children, Hannah and Caleb, and two grandchildren. Battalion Chief Orbison will be assigned to “A” shift as the shift commander.