Reporter’s notebook: Observations from the Charleston Presidential Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTV) - “Wow.” That single word sums up the night.
From the outset near the doors of Charleston’s Gaillard Center, it was a party like and strong festive atmosphere.
Joe Biden supporters were out on Calhoun Street singing Motown songs with their candidate’s name put in the refrain of the tunes.
Lines to get in the venue were long and security was expectedly tight.
The air of intense energy was palpable… both outside the venue and inside the auditorium.
Two obvious things seemed to be missing after the candidate introductions:
- A whistle for the moderators to maintain order
- A scoreboard for the audience to see who was succeeding and those appeared to be challenged.
Manners were also missing.
In the very first segment, it was obvious and apparent that the candidates were running rough shot over each other and the moderators before the tone and tenor settled down.
Still it was raucous.
In many ways, the top issues of South Carolina voters seemed to keep the discussion lively, at least for a while.
Explosive criticism between the seven candidates from the outset defined the tone.
The previous debate in Las Vegas offered a preview to the attraction in Charleston.
Incoming fire appeared to be given again.
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg drew early and sharp criticism from those who shared the stage in Nevada, but once the clock started running Senator Bernie Sanders drew the ire of his fellow candidates.
Health care, foreign policy, gun control, and criminal justice reform seemed to play large in the two-hour conversation.
Was it pandering, catering - or were the candidates sincere?
Keep in mind it’s been reported that 60 percent of the voters in South Carolina are African American.
How long will the candidates make committed overtures to black voters?
Black voters are not a monolithic group.
Handicappers and pundits are calling it a two horse between Biden and Sanders.
However, all the candidates offer solutions for the African American community.
Near the end of the debate, billionaire Tom Stayer even suggested that reparations be a part of reconciling America’s issue of slavery.
Ironically, the debate hall was one block away from Emanuel AME church where nine African American worshippers were shot to death by convicted killer Dylan Roof in 2015.
That’s why the issue of gun control resonated loudly on stage and in the audience.
Foreign interference from Russia was a point of contention between Bloomberg and Sanders, and once again showing a strong form of aggressiveness was Elizabeth Warren.
It was almost like a continuation from the week before.
Visually, candidates were clearly engaged, and it showed with the constant individuals who kept their hands up to be recognized by the moderators.
Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Buttigieg explained and expressed how he’s learned much from the African American experience, despite some of the issues of race in his town.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg continued to take criticism for his stop and frisk efforts that target minorities, while leading New York.
Midwest Senator Amy Klobuchar feels she can beat Donald Trump and that coming from middle America gives her an advantage.
Saturday is the day voters in South Carolina make their final decision at the ballot box.
Voters in more than a dozen states head to the polls next week for Super Tuesday.
So, who won the Charleston debates?
For those keeping score, the answer is in the eyes of the beholder.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.