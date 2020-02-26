The next cold air blast takes aim at the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another rainy day on Monday, we dried out on Tuesday but another front arrives Wednesday which may produce yet more showers later in the day, but no washout this time, just scattered light showers.
The bigger headline with Wednesday’s front is the cold air packed in behind it. That will drive daytime temperatures from near 70 Wednesday afternoon into the upper 40s Thursday through Saturday. The cold air will also bring dry air though, so rainfall is not part of this weekend conversation.
Yet again, the cold air will arrive just in time to set up another great ski weekend in the North Carolina mountains. Some additional natural snow of around an inch is expected Wednesday night, and perhaps up to around three inches Friday night!
Enjoy!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
