Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RACIAL REMARKS-COMMISSIONERS BOARD
Board votes to seek help in investigating racial claims
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina county governing board has voted to begin investigating whether a white member made racist remarks toward a black county manager. Durham County Manager Wendell M. Davis says County Commissioner Heidi Carter harbors “an inherent bias” toward him and “people of color.” The County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to ask the Association of County Commissioners for advice on how the board should proceed with an investigation. More than 10 people criticized Carter during the meeting. Carter says she never intended to be disrespectful nor were her actions racially motivated. Chairwoman Wendy Jacobs says she expects to have investigation recommendations by March 2.
MISSING MAN-SURVIVAL SKILLS
Body found believed to be missing North Carolina man, 75
ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) — A body found in North Carolina is believed to be that of a missing man who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. The Person County Sheriff's Office says a cellphone that belonged to 75-year-old William Daniel Holt was found Tuesday in the Woodsdale community. News outlets report the body was found near where the phone was located. Holt has been missing since going on a walk with his dog in December. Family members and sheriff's officials had been hopeful he could use previously learned military skills to survive. The remains have been sent to state authorities for positive identification.
NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR
N Carolina justices asked to hear legislative session case
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Plaintiffs in North Carolina aren't abandoning their challenge of the constitutionality of a legislative session that Republicans quickly called in 2016 to limit the power of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper before he took office. Now they want the state's highest court to hear their case. Lawyers for Common Cause and ten citizens filed an appeal petition with the justices on Tuesday. The plaintiffs say the session violated their right in the North Carolina Constitution to instruct their representatives. The Court of Appeals unanimously ruled against them, so the Supreme Court isn't required to get involved.
MISSING GIRL-AMBER ALERT
Mom of missing toddler arrested for filing police report
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested for filing a false police report. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. She is being held on $1,000 bail. The Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said authorities searched the campground but didn't find the girl. The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December. Authorities said they are trying to determine why her disappearance was not reported sooner.
AP-US-HIGHWAY-TAKEDOWN
North Carolina troopers tackle suspect in middle of highway
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Video taken by a North Carolina motorist shows State Highway Patrol troopers safely tackle a man to the pavement after he walked onto an interstate and claimed to be armed. The agency said troopers were about 13 miles from Raleigh on Monday morning when a man walking on the shoulder threw a large bag into the path of a trooper's cruiser. WRAL-TV reports that 34-year-old John Avery Rodriguez then claimed he was armed and ran onto the highway. The witness video shows troopers firing pepper spray and bringing Rodriguez to the ground. He was charged with resisting officers.
AP-US-TRUMP-ENVIRONMENTAL-ROLLBACKS
Opponents fault Trump proposal to cut environmental reviews
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump administration proposal to roll back environmental reviews for big projects is drawing heavy objections from African American and Latino communities. The White House held one of two public hearings Tuesday on proposed changes to how it applies a 1970 law requiring environmental reviews for highways, pipelines and other developments. Many of the opponents came from minority communities dealing with industrial pollutants. They say the rollback would deprive disadvantaged communities of a say in such projects. Business representatives support the rollback, saying environmental reviews often drag on for many years.
FENTANYL INDICTMENT
North Carolina woman indicted in fentanyl death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has been charged with dealing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death. A news release from the Charlotte-based U.S. Attorney's office said that Shannon White appeared in court Monday after being indicted by a grand jury. White lives on the Cherokee reservation. The news release said that the charge carries a maximum term of life imprisonment if convicted. The indictment says that White distributed fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, in January of 2019 that resulted in a death. A defense attorney for White didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
VIRGINIA-COLLECTIVE BARGAINING
Virginia Democrats poised to pass public bargaining measures
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Newly empowered Democratic lawmakers in Virginia appear poised to pass legislation extending collective bargaining rights to at least some public workers. That would be a historic change, and it's being backed by labor unions and opposed by business associations and many of the state's local governments. Democrats in the traditionally business-friendly state are split on how many public workers should be included. A sweeping bill that would repeal the state's current prohibition on public sector collective bargaining and clear the way for both local and state workers to participate has passed the House but faces opposition in the more conservative Senate.