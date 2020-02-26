‘I really just thought I was going to die.’ Woman beaten during robbery at Charlotte apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman is thankful to be alive after she was attacked inside of her east Charlotte apartment Monday night.
Thirty-year-old Chanell Weber says five people barged in, hitting her and robbing her before stealing her car.
“I really just thought I was going to die," Weber said. "That’s all I could think at the time.”
She says she was letting some friends stay with her, but when they got in an argument Monday night she told them to leave. That is when she believes they set her up.
“The one guy dragged me to the back of the room and he was just hitting me and stomping me on the face,” she said. “He had a gun wrapped up in a white shirt and he was hitting me with that.”
She says as one man beat her, another man and the three women she called her friends ransacked her apartment.
“He kept saying, ‘I promise you’re gonna die today,’” she said.
They stole her wallet, electronics, and took off in her car.
Police tracked them down and charged two 16-year-old juveniles and a 36-year-old man, Martin Santiago.
Santiago is charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, contributing to the deliquency of a juvenile and assault on a female.
“If they could do something like that so easily to me, I don’t know what they’re capable of,” Weber said.
She says she’s thankful to be alive.
“He strangled me too, I almost passed out,” she said.
She also learned a lesson.
“Do not trust people and be very careful about who you’re with and who you allow into your home,” she said.
If you know anything about this crime call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
