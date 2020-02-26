Hundreds of stolen guns already in 2020, police urging legal gun owners to be responsible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Already in 2020, police have taken more than 250 illegal guns off the streets in Charlotte. They say more than 100 of those guns were reportedly stolen from cars.
Police say that’s one of the most frequent ways convicted felons are getting their hands on weapons. Police are continuing to urge gun owners to be responsible about the ways they store their guns to keep guns away from criminals.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) created a task force six months ago with one of it’s goals to get guns off the streets. The task force has been working hard, seizing the most illegal guns in the month of January than any other previous month.
But now, they’re asking the gun owning public again to be smarter about where they keep their guns, knowing that could help lighten the load on officers. Instead of putting guns away, police say to lock them up in safes or lock boxes whether it’s in your home or car.
“We don’t want to blame the victims, but they’re definitely contributing to the problem," said Major Allan Rutledge with CMPD.
Lorri Crater shops at Hyatt Coin and Gun in west Charlotte. She says she’s never had a gun stolen from her and that’s because she always uses safes and lock boxes.
“I don’t want to be responsible for something happening that could have been prevented or going in the wrong hands of someone,” she said.
That’s what police are worried about as well. They say often times dangerous criminals are the ones in possession of stolen guns. Police say it’s likely they will use those guns to commit violent crimes.
Major Rutledge went over several recent cases of repeat offenders who had stolen guns in their possesion, including Eric Henderson whose been arrested more than 27 times for drug charges and assault charges.
Recently, CMPD executed a search warrant and found seven guns inside the home. Four of those guns were stolen.
“If those numbers don’t concern you, we had close to 800 guns stolen out of vehicles last year,” said Major Rutledge.
CMPD doesn’t want this to be a growing problem so they’re begging people to take their guns out of cars. If they have to keep them inside there, police say to invest in a lock box.
Police say they want gun owners to be aware that when they’re irresponsible with guns, it could have major affects on the city’s crime.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.