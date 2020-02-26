Harris Teeter making changes to its 24-hour grocery stores, including in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/The Charlotte Observer) - One of Charlotte’s last major grocers that never closes certain stores is changing its hours at those sites.
Harris Teeter has three area stores open 24 hours: at Cotswold Village, 112 S. Sharon Amity; Morocroft Village, 6701 Morrison Blvd.; and Quail Corners, 8538 Park Road.
But effective March 4, these stores will close at midnight and reopen at 5 or 6 a.m., said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter communications manager. It’s not just in Charlotte. The new hours for its 24-hour stores and all other stores are companywide. The Matthews-based chain operates more than 250 stores, including 60 throughout the Charlotte area.
“A variety of factors play into these decisions, such as customer shopping trends, community landscape, lease requirements, as well as other economic considerations,” Robinson said. “We see this shift as an alignment with many other retailers in the grocery industry.”
Robinson said no jobs will be eliminated because of the change. Harris Teeter has 12,000 workers throughout the Charlotte area, she said.
Harris Teeter, Charlotte’s No. 1 grocery chain by market share, and Walmart are the last to offer around-the-clock hours in the region. All other area grocers close between 8 and 11 p.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. or later.
According to industry publication Grocery Dive, the 24-hour grocery store became popular in the 1970s, but today, more shoppers head to convenience stores that have “optimized their product selection over the years to cater to night owls.” Maintaining a 24-hour operation at large grocery stores is expensive, the publication said.
All Walmart Neighborhood Markets close between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. But several supercenter stores remain open 24 hours including 1830 Galleria Blvd. in Charlotte.
Other Walmart stores listed online as 24 hours are: 701 Hawley Ave, Belmont; 2101 Younts Road, Indian Trail; 150 Concord Commons Place and 5825 Thunder Road, Concord; 169 Norman Station Blvd., Mooresville; 2420 Supercenter Drive, Kannapolis; 7131 Highway, Denver; and in South Carolina, 1151 Stonecrest Blvd., Tega Cay.
OTHER HARRIS TEETER CHANGES
Earlier this year, the Matthews-based grocer closed its 45,000-square-foot store that opened in 1994 at 2201 West WT Harris Blvd. Another store on Park Road is closed for renovations; Robinson did not say when that store will reopen.
Harris Teeter also has opened or is planning to debut more stores in the Charlotte area.
The 81,028-square-foot Riverbend Village store opened in November at 4701 Smith Farm Road, Charlotte, replacing the Mountain Island Marketplace store. A 78,000-square-foot store Rea Farms store on Providence Road opened in fall 2018, replacing the former Rea Village nearby. And a 64,000-square-foot store is planned in Fort Mill, S.C., The Herald in Rock Hill reported.
Last week, an application was submitted to the city of Charlotte for a fuel station and kiosk at the 11045 Golf Links Drive store. Robison said since operating its first gas station in 2013, the chain owned by Kroger now has almost 50 fuel centers and plans to open about 15 more this year.